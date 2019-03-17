New York Giants Pay Eli Manning Roster Bonus Of $5 Million

Eli Manning got a massive paycheck from the New York Giants Sunday.

According to ProFootballTalk, Manning got a $5 million bonus today for being on the roster on the fifth day of the league’s 2019 schedule.

That means that there’s almost no chance he’s getting cut. NFL teams don’t pay people, especially quarterbacks, millions of dollars to not play. That’s just not how it works.

The reality of the situation is that the Giants almost certainly are going to pick Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 draft, he’ll sit behind Manning for a year and then the Giants legend will retire.

I’m more than willing to bet just about anything that’s exactly how it goes down. Manning just doesn’t have much left in the tank, but the team isn’t going to abandon him after paying him $5 million. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

I just don’t see the situation unfolding in that fashion.

No matter how Eli’s time in the NFL ends, he’ll always have two Super Bowl rings to remember. It hasn’t been pretty these past few seasons, but nothing can take those away.

He’s also made more than $235 million in his career so far. Not a bad life to be living.

