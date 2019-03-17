‘Tech Tyranny!’ Greenpeace Co-Founder Claims Google Scrubbed Him From List Of Founders

Patrick Moore claimed Saturday that Google had removed his photo from the list of founders of Greenpeace.

“Oh my! @Google has removed my photo and name from the ‘Founders of @Greenpeace.’ It was still there 2 days ago but now I am erased. Tech Tyranny!!”

1st image a few days ago screen shot.

2nd image this morning.

Both were Googled “Who are the founders of Greenpeace” pic.twitter.com/W0fHWmLMtl — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 16, 2019

Moore explained that his first screenshot was taken a few days earlier, while the second was taken on Saturday morning. Both used the search terms “who are the founders of Greenpeace?”

The Daily Caller was able to independently verify on Sunday that a search entering that query returned as Moore claimed, without his photo.

Moore has face criticism recently for standing against the Green New Deal as presented by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (RELATED: Greenpeace Co-Founder: ‘Climate Crisis Is Not Only Fake News, It’s Fake Science’)

He told Fox News last week, “Well, it’s a silly plan; that’s why I suggested she was a pompous little twit, twit meaning silly in the British lexicon. She really rubbed me the wrong way when she said she’s ‘the boss’ because she can make up a proposal that’s completely ridiculous, and nobody else did.”

