‘My Father Lives Rent Free In Your Head’: Meghan McCain Spars With Trump

Meghan McCain has never been shy about her dislike for President Donald Trump, but a Twitter spat between “The View” co-host and the sitting president got especially heated over the weekend.

It began with a tweet from Trump on Saturday afternoon in which the president quoted former special prosecutor Ken Starr as saying the Russian dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” He went on to suggest that the dossier was not the only “stain” on McCain’s record.

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

Meghan McCain, who has often staunchly defended her father against Trump’s attacks, was quick to fire back. She said, “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” suggesting that the president’s time would be better spent with his family than attacking people on social media. (RELATED: ‘What’s Happening Is Really Scary’: Meghan McCain Breaks Down Over Omar Comments)

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

But Trump wasn’t finished. On Sunday morning he referenced the late Republican Arizona senator once again. Claiming that McCain had finished “last in his class” at the Naval Academy, Trump accused him of working with Democrats to get the “Fake Dossier” into mainstream reporting.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Meghan McCain responded with just eight words: “My father lives rent free in your head,” she claimed.

My father lives rent free in your head. https://t.co/SiKhJcmhOY — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 17, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter