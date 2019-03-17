‘My Father Lives Rent Free In Your Head’: Meghan McCain Spars With Trump

Meghan McCain has never been shy about her dislike for President Donald Trump, but a Twitter spat between “The View” co-host and the sitting president got especially heated over the weekend.

It began with a tweet from Trump on Saturday afternoon in which the president quoted former special prosecutor Ken Starr as saying the Russian dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” He went on to suggest that the dossier was not the only “stain” on McCain’s record.

Meghan McCain, who has often staunchly defended her father against Trump’s attacks, was quick to fire back. She said, “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” suggesting that the president’s time would be better spent with his family than attacking people on social media. (RELATED: ‘What’s Happening Is Really Scary’: Meghan McCain Breaks Down Over Omar Comments)

But Trump wasn’t finished. On Sunday morning he referenced the late Republican Arizona senator once again. Claiming that McCain had finished “last in his class” at the Naval Academy, Trump accused him of working with Democrats to get the “Fake Dossier” into mainstream reporting.

Meghan McCain responded with just eight words: “My father lives rent free in your head,” she claimed.

