Twitter Reacts To Johnny Manziel Signing With The Memphis Express In The AAF

Johnny Manziel is back in pro football, and it didn’t take long for the internet to react.

Manziel signed with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football late Saturday night. That’s right, while you were all off drinking beer, the Texas A&M legend was getting back into the game. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Johnny Football Welcome to the 901

As pointed out by Darren Rovell, it quickly became the top trending moment in America.

Johnny Manziel is the #1 trend in the US. Just goes to show you how relevant he still is and how many people are still interested in him despite his many chances already blown. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2019

Below are some of the rapid reactions people had to Johnny Football finding himself on a new team. (RELATED: Johnny Manzie l Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

Johnny Manziel signing with the Memphis Express is that team’s only shot at people caring anymore. Just being real. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) March 17, 2019

Johnny Manziel is headed to the AAF to play for Memphis. I’ll be watching. Big addition for AAF. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 17, 2019

Zach Mettenberger, Christian Hackenberg, and Johnny Manziel in the Memphis Express QB room Monday morning. What a group of a QBs pic.twitter.com/FBrgWTQFeA — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 17, 2019

I’m surprised San Antonio’s AAF passed on signing Manziel, a local guy who is guaranteed to sell tickets. Wonder what led them to pass on the former Kerrville Tivy, A&M star. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 17, 2019

Glad to see Johnny Manziel back on the field. It’s not very often in this country you see a white man get multiple chances. https://t.co/pNGm5RhCBV — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) March 17, 2019

Johnny Manziel can get a job in the AAF but Colin Kaepernick can’t. Collusion! — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) March 17, 2019

I have no idea what to expect out of Manziel in Memphis. He’s obviously the biggest name in the league, and should draw plenty of eyeballs.

The only question is how long will it take before he hits the field. There are only four games left in the season, and that’s not exactly a ton of time to learn an entirely new offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 24, 2018 at 3:30pm PST

What I do know for sure is that people are interested, and that’s good news for the people running the AAF.

Let’s be realistic and assume he doesn’t play next week, but takes his first snap March 30 against Orlando. If that’s the case, I have no doubt plenty of people will be interested.

For the full list of remaining Express games and the team’s TV schedule, you can find that all here. The AAF just became must-watch viewing for fans around the country.

