Twitter Reacts To Johnny Manziel Signing With The Memphis Express In The AAF

David Hookstead | Reporter

Johnny Manziel is back in pro football, and it didn’t take long for the internet to react.

Manziel signed with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football late Saturday night. That’s right, while you were all off drinking beer, the Texas A&M legend was getting back into the game. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Johnny Football Welcome to the 901 | #AllAboard

A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on

As pointed out by Darren Rovell, it quickly became the top trending moment in America.

Below are some of the rapid reactions people had to Johnny Football finding himself on a new team. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

I have no idea what to expect out of Manziel in Memphis. He’s obviously the biggest name in the league, and should draw plenty of eyeballs.

The only question is how long will it take before he hits the field. There are only four games left in the season, and that’s not exactly a ton of time to learn an entirely new offense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on

What I do know for sure is that people are interested, and that’s good news for the people running the AAF.

Let’s be realistic and assume he doesn’t play next week, but takes his first snap March 30 against Orlando. If that’s the case, I have no doubt plenty of people will be interested.

For the full list of remaining Express games and the team’s TV schedule, you can find that all here. The AAF just became must-watch viewing for fans around the country.

