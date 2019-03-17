Wisconsin Badgers Look Awful In Loss To Michigan State. What Seed Will They Get?

The Wisconsin Badgers appear to be in some serious trouble heading into the tournament.

Yesterday, I guaranteed a win against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament in the semi-finals. I woke up, and I just felt something in my bones. The air just felt different.

Wisconsin will beat Michigan State today. You can take that guarantee to the bank. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2019

It seem like we were destined for a big win. Well, it turns out my read of the air and the feeling in my bones couldn’t have been more incorrect because the Spartans tore us up to the tune of 67-55. (RELATED: Watch Wisco nsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

There wasn’t enough alcohol in the world to ease the pain of watching my Badgers play some terrible basketball, and that’s saying something because yesterday was full of Saint Patrick’s Day parties. As I sucked down a few cold Miller Lites, I began to wonder if we’re in big trouble. We couldn’t score, our defense was porous at times and our shooting was awful. I’m not sure how much worse it honestly could have gotten.

The brackets will get announced later today, and the seed we get won’t matter if we play like we did yesterday. ESPN has us currently slated as a four. That’d be nice, but I’m not confident we’ll get out of the first round if Saturday’s game is a preview of things to come.

Part of being an honest man is calling things how you see them. I might love my Badgers, and I’ll rock with them to the end of time. My loyalty isn’t to be questioned, but yesterday was atrocious. It has me nervous at the very least.

The only thing left to do now is buckle down, and prepare for battle. The whole state is in this together. Tune into the selection show on CBS at 6:00 p.m. EST to see the brackets.

Let’s all hope like hell what we witnessed yesterday was a one-off event, and not the mold for my team going forward. Otherwise, I have no doubt the fans will be ruthless to me!

