Zion Williamson Says ‘Killers Kill’ After Duke Wins The ACC Championship

Duke star Zion Williamson had a golden line after winning the ACC tournament Saturday after beating Florida State 73-63.

The ultra-athletic forward missed several weeks with a sprained knee, but he’s been dominating since returning. Judging from what he said after the game, I don’t think his reign of terror on opponents will end anytime soon. (RELATED: Duke Star Z ion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

The freshman phenom was asked what his mentality was for the postseason, and responded with a simple, “Killers kill.”

It’s wild that a week ago I likely wouldn’t have even put Duke in the Elite 8. Now, I think I’d be crazy to not take them for a deep run.

After all, killers kill. It doesn’t get much simpler than that, right?

For as much as I hate the Blue Devils, this year’s team has been incredibly fun to watch when Zion is playing. He just does things on the court that are simply beyond words.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the big dance. I have a feeling he’s going to humiliate a ton of opponents.

