‘American Idol’ Leads Sunday Night TV In Ratings

ABC’s “American Idol” took the lead spot in TV ratings Sunday night, bringing in 7.08 million viewers between ages 18 and 49.

“American Idol” matched its rating of 1.3 from the previous week, even though it aired after a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Everyone knows the auditions round of “American Idol” is the best part of the entire season.

We have one more episode of auditions to watch, and then the contestants are headed to Hollywood this Sunday.

There have been iconic auditions in the past, both funny and also amazing. Does anyone else remember the guy who rapped his original “Pants On The Ground” during an audition in Atlanta, Georgia? That went viral. (RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Beats Out ‘This Is Us’ For Tuesday Night TV Ratings)

I’m going to be honest, though: I haven’t been watching this season. It’s just not the same without Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell. I mean, Katy Perry is funny, but the new trio just doesn’t create the same dynamic. I did watch the premiere, and there definitely are some good voices this season.

“60 Minutes” had the biggest audience of the night with 9.93 million viewers and received a rating of 1.1 rating. This rating matches their average for the past four episodes. “NCIS: Los Angeles” came in second in audience size with 8.33 million viewers, but only received a 0.9 rating.