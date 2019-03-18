Ariana Grande Updates Pete Davidson-Era Ink, Says ‘Not A Cover Up, Just Evolvin’

Ariana Grande got everyone’s attention when she showed off new ink that, at first glance, looks like she covered up another Pete Davidson-era tat.

The 25-year-old singer debuted her new artwork on Instagram and made it clear to her fans that it was “not a cover-up” of a tattoo she got during her brief engagement with Pete Davidson, per E! News Monday, but that she was “just evolvin’.”

She captioned it, “[P]ost run [Thursday], 3 a.m. with @girlknewyork 🙂 not a cover-up, just evolvin’. Also, our show opens tomorrow. I love [you] and I’m so grateful. See [you] soon.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

In the shot, the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker showed off the artwork, which included a bunch of leaves on her ribcage in the area that used to read, “Always.” As she stated, it wasn’t a “cover-up” because the word can still be seen inside one of the many leaves. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Grande and the “Saturday Night Live” star got the matching ink when they were together, with the “SNL” star having the words tattooed across his upper back. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

According to the outlet, the message was a Harry Potter tribute marking how Severus Snape said he would “always” be in love with Lily Potter.

It comes on the heels of other cover-up ink the “7 Rings” singer and Davidson have gotten over old artwork they had dedicated to one another since their split.

One of such tattoo cover-ups included Grande’s badge number that read, “8418,” which she got in honor of the “SNL” star’s late father, a New York City firefighter who was killed in the September 11 attacks. She replaced it with a tribute to her ex Mac Miller’s dog.

She also covered up ink on her finger that read Pete’s name. It now is just a black heart.