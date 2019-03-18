Bengals Release Vontaze Burfict

The Cincinnati Bengals have released linebacker Vontaze Burfict after seven years with the organization.

NFL.com’s Tom Peliserro reported Monday that the Bengals cut Burfict, who has spent the past few years battling injuries and suspensions. (RELATED: Tyler Eifert Re-Signs With The Bengals, Financial Details Not Known)

Burfict is still just 28 years old. Talent never in doubt, but he hasn’t played more than 11 games since 2013 because of injuries, suspensions. Release saves #Bengals $5,688,971 in cap space. End of an era. https://t.co/cS1izD93Eo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2019



The 28-year-old linebacker is well-known as one of the dirtiest players in the sport. Over the course of his career, Burfict has forfeited millions of dollars in salary because of suspensions and injuries. (RELATED: REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Will Likely Hire Zac Taylor As Their New Head Coach)

The most egregious example of Burfict’s dirty play came when he and Adam “Pacman” Jones cost the Bengals (and former Alabama great A.J. McCarron) a playoff win with two late unnecessary roughness plays.

Today, the Bengals finally decided to cut bait with the troubled star. Good for them.

It was long overdue.

