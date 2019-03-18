Emilia Clarke Says She Doesn’t Regret ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sex Scenes

Emilia Clarke has no regrets about the sex scenes she’s done on “Game of Thrones.”

As everybody who watches the show knows, there can be some pretty wild sexual encounters and other scenes of nudity, and Clarke has been involved in a few of them. You'd be entirely wrong if you were expecting her to have any second thoughts about those infamous moments.

"There's not one part of the show that I would go back and redo. People ask me the nudity question all the time. But the short answer is no, I would never change anything. You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn't just be explained," the "GoT" star recently told The Sun.

I always knew Clarke was one of the good ones out there. She just gets it. Those scenes weren't simply about sex! They were about character development. What? Are we supposed to cut corners?

I don't think so. They just couldn't be explained any other way. It wouldn't make sense if we just didn't see it! I think we're all in agreement, right?

I can't wait for April 14. The eighth and final season is going to be so damn epic. I honestly just need it to get here ASAP.

The only thing getting my through is the fact we have March Madness. That’s it. Once that’s done, then we’ve nothing except “GoT.”

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season eight. It should be great.