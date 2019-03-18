Felicity Huffman Co-Star Doesn’t Hold Back Her Thoughts About College Admission Scam: ‘Disgraceful’

Felicity Huffman’s former co-star Nicollette Sheridan did not hold back her thoughts about the national college admission scam, calling it “disgraceful.”

"I mean, we don't know the facts. But we can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from less privileged And that to me is disgraceful," the 55-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star shared during her appearance Monday on "Access."

WATCH:

"We'll see where it really stands," she added. "I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn't working and I think has been broken for a long time. So, I don't want to get into how to fix it, but it's troublesome, it's troublesome because it can change the life of a child that is deserving."

Sheridan continued, while noting that she definitely thinks the story deserves all the attention it's been getting, "I think everybody should be talking about it. It's a huge problem. It's a huge problem."

It all comes on the heels of Huffman being one of dozens of parents accused of paying up to $6.5 million to get their kids into elite universities. Last week, the "Desperate Housewives" star was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She later was released on $250,000 bond.

She is accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT scores. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also arrested last week and later posted $250,000 bond. She is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her daughters into the University of Southern California.

Both of Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, are reportedly not planning to return to USC for fear of being "terribly bullied."

As previously reported, Hallmark channel has since cut ties with Louglin after the allegation surfaced and Jade has lost two partnerships, one with Sephora the other TRESemme. All three of the ladies reportedly feel like they are living in a “terrible nightmare.”