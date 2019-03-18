Get Ready For Sunny Days With Deep Discounts On Ray-Bans
If you’re looking for a new pair of sunglasses to take to the beach this summer, check out Nordstrom Rack’s deep discounts on hundreds of designer styles, including more than 30 Ray-Ban styles at discounts of up to 70%. But act fast, because these sunglasses are likely to sell quickly at these prices.
We love these Ray-Ban 51mm Wood Clubmaster Sunglasses, and so do customer reviewers. These retail for $290, but you can get them for just $79.97 at Nordstrom Rack. Or check out these Ray-Ban 49mm Highstreet Gatsby Round Sunglasses, which drop in price from $178 to $79.97, a 55% discount. Shipping is free with your $100 purchase, so stock up on styles for the whole family! You’ll also find discounts on sunglasses from Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Gucci, Burberry, and more.
