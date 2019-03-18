Gillibrand Claims She Has The Best Voting Record Against Trump Nominees Ever

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stated in a Monday town hall that she had the best voting record against nominees made by President Donald Trump..

“We’ll talk about education first, and one of the problems with President Trump is Betsy DeVos,” Gillibrand stated during the MSNBC town hall event. “I voted against Betsy DeVos. I voted against most of President Trump’s nominees for his cabinet because they were either unqualified or they did not have the experience necessary. I have the best voting recording against Trump nominees of anyone else running for president.” (RELATED: Gillibrand: ‘I Should Have Done More’ To Change Gun Laws)

“The reason why I’m so disturbed about Betsy DeVos is exactly what you said, she doesn’t actually want to enforce title IX requirements, she doesn’t want to protect survivors of sexual violence.”

An August 2018 report from Roll Call revealed that of the 53 nominees made by President Donald Trump, Gillibrand had only voted in support of 5, much fewer than Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s vote in support of 20 nominees.

“It’s not a secret that more than a handful of Democratic senators believe they can be a better president than President Trump. But they’ll have to navigate a competitive primary first, and being known as the chief opponent of Trump could be an asset,” Inside Elections writer Nathan Gonzales told Roll Call at the time.