Watch Greg Ward Jr.’s Punt Return For A Touchdown Against The Atlanta Legends

San Antonio Commanders returner Greg Ward Jr. had a wild touchdown Sunday against the Atlanta Legends.

Ward appeared to be completely trapped by five defenders on a punt return during the 37-6 win for the Commanders.

Yet, he somehow managed to miraculously escape the pressure and rip off a massive punt return for a touchdown. How he slipped the defenders is honestly mind-boggling. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Mike Bercovici Suffers Brutal Hit During AAF Opener)

When Ward first caught the ball, it appeared like he was going absolutely nowhere. Moments later, he put six points on the board. Watch the electric play below.

Once again, the AAF is out here producing solid entertainment during the NFL offseason. It really does seem like the league is here to stay, and that’s a good thing for fans everywhere. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

If the football stays at a high level like the play above, then people will continue to watch. I can promise you that much.

If you haven’t seen any AAF games yet, then you’re not living life the right way. You have to give them a shot.

I promise that you won’t regret it. As for Ward, that was one hell of an awesome play. Major props to him.

