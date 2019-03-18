Haloti Ngata Announces Retirement From The Top Of Mount Kilimanjaro

NFL star Haloti Ngata’s days playing pro football are over, and he had a unique way to announce his retirement.

Ngata, who played for the Ravens, Lions and Eagles during his career, posted a video and photo of himself from Mount Kilimanjaro letting the world know that he is done playing.

He wrote the following caption:

Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it. #kissestotheskyformomanddad @ravens @detroitlionsnfl @philadelphiaeagles

If you’re going to go out, then you might as well go out like a boss. I’m not sure it gets any more boss-like than climbing to the top of a massive mountain with a flag to announce your retirement.

My friends, that’s about as badass as it gets.

On a slight side note, Ngata made nearly $90 million in his 13-year career, which is just a staggering amount of money.

That’s a lot of cash, and I’m sure he won’t be struggling to put food on the table anytime soon.

Best of luck in retirement, Ngata. He’s earned it, and it looks like he’s about to start engaging in a lot of other adventures.

Major props to him for his incredible creativity to break the news.

