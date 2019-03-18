Is America A ‘Source Of White Supremacy?’ Heather Mac Donald Uses Hate Crime Statistics To Set The Record Straight

Conservative writer and researcher Heather Mac Donald used cold, hard statistics to dispute what she claims is the “ridiculous” notion that America is a “source of white supremacy.”

Appearing on Monday night’s episode of “The Story With Martha MacCallum,” the The Diversity Delusion author responded to Fox News host Martha MacCallum’s question about the common assertion from the political left that white supremacy is “on the rise.”

“Do you think that is true?” MacCallum asked.

WATCH:



Pointing to recent footage of Chelsea Clinton being confronted, Mac Donald said: “The left is so determined to try to paint America as a source of white supremacy when, in fact, there is virtually no institutional support for these handful of kooks that are insane. They are violating the very premises of Western Civilization.”

After stating that we “are all on campus now” because of the increasing inability to speak about such issues, Mac Donald cited the real hate crime statistics:

The number of reported hate crimes—and we don’t know how many of those are Jussie Smollett hoaxes—last year was identical to what it was 10 years ago when there were 25 million fewer people in the United States and many fewer reporting agencies. And if you go 10 years before that, you have 3,000 more hate crimes reported. The idea that there has been some surge in hate, much less white supremacist hate, is completely ridiculous.

“It looks like there is no single group that is sort of dominating this issue and also the numbers are relatively low,” MacCallum observed after showing a graphic from The Washington Post. (RELATED: Reason Editor Explains How Hate Crime Statistics Are Misrepresented, Gives Shocking Guess On How Many Are Actually Real)

“This is about .0005 percent of all violent crimes in the United States,” said Mac Donald before questioning evening the Post’s “methodology.”

“[T]here are known categories, they don’t know what the motivation is,” she said. “Why they get to count those as extremist terror incidents, domestic terrorism when they may be your average guy going postal, I don’t know. But their numbers do not show a surge in white supremacist violence. It is preposterous.”

Mac Donald contended that “mainstream institutions” essentially brainwash students to think “white people are evil,” but as was evidenced by the Covington student scandal, “the hate is going in one direction.”

Follow Scott on Twitter