Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Thanks The Giants For Trading Odell Beckham Jr.

Jerry Jones is very happy the Dallas Cowboys don’t have to play Odell Beckham Jr. twice a year anymore.

The electric receiver was recently shipped clean out of the NFC East from the Giants to the Browns. That made Jones a very happy man. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

“Thank you! Thank you! Thank you,” the Cowboys owner said Saturday prior to the Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia fight at AT&T Stadium when discussing Beckham getting traded out of the division, according to The New York Post.

Yeah, I can’t disagree with Jones on this one. There’s not a defense on the planet that enjoys covering ODB. There’s just not. The man is insanely talented on the football field.

Sure, the Giants haven’t been on the same level as the Cowboys lately, but that doesn’t mean you want to play any team scheming up plays with the gifted receiving star.

I’m sure Jones isn’t the only one in Texas that feels the same way. I’m assuming he probably speaks for most fans of the organization.

Now, the only question is whether or not the Cowboys can make some noise this year. Given Jones’ excitement, I think the answer is yes.