Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuns In Sleeveless Yellow Dress During Palm Beach Trip

Kimberly Guilfoyle definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping shot of her wearing a sleeveless yellow dress during a trip to Palm Beach.

The former Fox News host looked just as terrific as ever in the bright dress that had a large ruffle trim and went down to her knees as she posed for pictures with Donald Trump Jr. on their recent trip to Florida for spring break.

She captioned the series of snaps in the gorgeous outfit simply, “Lovely spring break with @donaldjtrumpjr and our kids. Incredibly blessed to have our special family time together. #family #springbreak #kidsrule #momlife #blessings #momlifeisthebestlife @themaralagoclub @trumpgolfpalmbeach.” (RELATED: Guilfoyle: President Trump’s State Of The Union Was A Grand Slam)

Guilfoyle’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some amazing shots she’s shared from her various speaking engagements to trips with friends and family. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a stunning vanilla-colored dress as she posed for a group shot with Tiffany and Ivanka Trump and more after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

