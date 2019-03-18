Report: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Rocky Amid Cheating Allegations

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is reportedly still on rocky ground following a recent cheating allegation that surfaced against the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker.

Sources told TMZ on Monday that the 21-year-old reality star is having “serious trust issues” with her current beau after she accused him of cheating on her.

And with Scott being on-tour almost “nonstop” and Jenner getting ready to launch new product for her cosmetic line, they have been unable to work on their relationship. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

Sources added that “the relationship isn’t even close to what it used to be.”

As previously reported, things blew up between the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and “Can’t Stay” rapper after she allegedly found evidence of him cheating on her.

Scott is focused on keeping his family together as it’s reportedly a top priority for him. Over the weekend, he was spotted at a Houston Rockets game wearing a sweatshirt with the reality star’s face on it. And a few days after the news surfaced about the cheating allegation, the rapper gave her a shout-out during his show at Madison Square Garden. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

The celeb duo have been an item for almost two years now after reports surfaced that Jenner was pregnant and expecting with Scott’s child in 2017. She gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018.