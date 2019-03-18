Lori Loughlin To Daughter: ‘Why Did I Pay All This Money For Your Education?’ In Newly Surfaced Clip

Lori Loughlin asked her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, why she paid “all this money” her daughter’s education in a newly surfaced clip following news of the college admission scam Loughlin was involved in.

In a video that surfaced from 2017, the 54-year-old actress made an appearance on her 19-year-old daughter Jade's YouTube Channel. The two are in the middle of discussing "Slang Terms of 2017" when the "Full House" actress makes the ironic comment.

"If you said, 'England is my city,' I would have said, 'Why did I pay all this money for your education?'" Loughlin tells Jade in the clip from December 22, 2017.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC. It is unclear from the video if Olivia had any clue as to just how much money her parents allegedly paid to get her and her sister into the University of Southern California.

It all comes on the heels of reports last week in which Loughlin turned herself in to authorities and was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She was later released on $1 million bond. If convicted she's looking at up to five years in prison.

Sources close to both Jade and her sister, Isabelle Giannulli, have said that neither of them plan to return to USC for fear of being "terribly bullied."

As previously reported, since the allegation surfaced Louglin has lost her gig with Hallmark channel and Jade has lost two partnerships, one with Sephora the other TRESemme. All three of the ladies reportedly feel like they are living in a “terrible nightmare.”

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also arrested in the national college cheating scheme. She is accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.