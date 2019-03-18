Memphis Express President Addresses Signing Johnny Manziel

The Memphis Express team sounds very excited to have Johnny Manziel on the roster.

The AAF dropped some major news late Saturday night when it was revealed that the former college quarterback star would be joining the league with the Memphis Express. Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for the hype to start building. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on Mar 16, 2019 at 7:48pm PDT

Express president Kosha Irby told The Commercial Appeal the following after signing the Texas A&M Heisman winner late Saturday night:

We have a guy [Manziel] we think can do some great things for us. We pride ourselves on being a league of opportunity. Whether that’s with people trying to ignite or reignite their careers. But we also want to put the best players on the field to help the Express. [Manziel] is a player with plenty of talent. We saw an opportunity and we think it’ll be a reciprocal situation . . . . It’s gonna be a fun. [Manziel] coming to Memphis will create a lot of buzz.

My friends, this is going to be so much fun. The AAF is designed to get guys back into the NFL or a chance to give guys who never got a shot in the first place.

Plus, the Memphis Express sucks. They’re absolutely awful, which means that there’s no excuse to not start Johnny Football right away. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength)

It needs to be done, and it sounds like that’s what the fans are going to get!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:51am PST

You can also prepare for the TV ratings to just skyrocket. They’re already strong but with the former college star running around on the field, they’re about to get a lot higher.

If you’re not tuning in for some AAF action now, then you really don’t love football. That might sound extreme, but it’s 100 percent true.