Miami Dolphins Sign Ryan Fitzpatrick, Deal Could Be Worth Up To $20 Million

Ryan Fitzpatrick is headed to the Miami Dolphins.

According to a Sunday report from Adam Schefter, the former Buccaneers quarterback signed a two-year deal with a base salary of $11 million. Incentives could reportedly push it to $20 million.

Miami is giving its new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a two-year, $11 million deal with incentives that could boost it to between $17 and $20 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

This is an interesting move for the Dolphins. They got rid of Tannehill and replaced him with a career journeyman. Don’t get me wrong on this one. I like Fitzpatrick. He is a stable guy under center, but I’m not sure that he’s a major upgrade from the guy they just shipped to the Titans. (RELATED: Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To The Titans)

In that respect, it’s a little mind-boggling to say the least.

I’d be curious to see what the draft strategy for the organization is. I’m guessing they’ll target a quarterback in the first round, have him sit under Fitzpatrick for at least a year and use the former Harvard star as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

As entertaining as Fitzpatrick is, we all know that he’s not the guy you hire to win a Super Bowl. He’s a stopgap measure.

As always, the NFL never slows down. One day, Ryan Tannehill is the starter of the Dolphins, and the next he’s backing up Marcus Mariota in Tennessee as Fitzpatrick takes his place.

It never slows down for a second, and you have to keep your head on a swivel. I can’t wait to see what Fitz does with his new team. Should be a ton of fun.

