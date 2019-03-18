Poll: Half Of Americans Believe Trump Is The Victim Of A ‘Witch Hunt’

A new poll found half of Americans agree with President Donald Trump that the special counsel’s investigation into Russian collusion is a “witch hunt” as trust in Robert Mueller hit an all-time low.

The poll, conducted by USA TODAY/Suffolk University, asked 1,000 registered voters about their views on the Mueller investigation as the special counsel is expected to soon deliver his final report to Attorney General Bill Barr. (RELATED: Trump: Approval Rating Would Be 75 Percent Without ‘Russia Witch Hunt’)

Fifty percent of voters said that they believe Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hunt,” agreeing with Trump’s constant assertions that he is being investigated over politics rather than credible allegations of wrongdoing.

Just 28 percent of those surveyed said they have trust in Mueller’s ability to be fair and accurate in his investigation, the lowest level polled to date.

In fact, more people now believe Trump’s denials about collusion than trust Mueller — 30 percent expressed “a lot of trust” in the president’s claims that his campaign did not collude with Russia.

Trump tweeted about the poll Monday, indicating that “very few think [the investigation] is legit.”

“We will soon find out?” the president asked, perhaps referencing the fact that the investigation is reportedly reaching a conclusion.

Wow! A Suffolk/USA Today Poll, just out, states, “50% of Americans AGREE that Robert Mueller’s investigation is a Witch Hunt.” @MSNBC Very few think it is legit! We will soon find out? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

