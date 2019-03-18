Richard Pitino Discuses Minnesota Playing Louisville After The Cardinals Fired His Dad

Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino isn’t worried that he is about to play his dad’s former employer.

The Gophers will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Louisville infamously canned Richard’s dad, Rick Pitino, after he was allegedly involved in schemes that violated NCAA rules. The program was accused of funneling a massive payment to a recruit. The claim has never been proven, and Pitino ultimately lost his job.

Yet, Rick’s son doesn’t seem too worried about the drama surrounding the game, especially with his dad currently suing Louisville. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

The Game Behind The Game: Minnesota, coached by Richard Pitino, will face Louisville. Pitino’s father Rick is suing Louisville for $44 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2019

“It’s not about me. I’m not going to make that . . . . I’m not going to be [like], ‘It’s about revenge,’ or anything like that. It’s about our players. It’s about this program,” Pitino told the media Sunday ahead of the Thursday March Madness game.

Richard Pitino on facing Louisville Thursday in Iowa and the obvious storylines with his father, Rick Pitino. “It’s not about me.” #Gophers pic.twitter.com/VaHapwE1G5 — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) March 17, 2019

I hope like hell that Minnesota stomps all over Louisville. Whatever you think about Pitino, in my opinion, he got absolutely railroaded. Railroaded, my friends. Firing him was so unnecessary. (RELATED: Watch Wisco nsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Now, his son is taking the Gophers to the tournament and they’re playing his dad’s old team. You’re crazy if you don’t think Rick is praying that the Cardinals get obliterated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Men’s Basketball (@gophermbb) on Mar 17, 2019 at 4:09pm PDT

Plus, we all know the Big Ten is king, and Minnesota is my neighbor to the west. Sure, I might make fun of them all year, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t want them to succeed in March. I most certainly do, especially if it means Louisville gets embarrassed for running Pitino out of town.

Smash the Minnesota line on this one, my friends. A son is out for revenge (even if he’s denying it), and I’ve seen enough movies to know he almost never fails.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter