Russell Westbrook Gets Suspended After Getting His 16th Technical Foul Of The Season

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook won’t be suiting up Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Westbrook was suspended for a game after he bodied up Warriors star Klay Thompson Saturday, which resulted in his 16th technical of the year. He was then hit with the one-game suspension.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook has been suspended one game for his 16th technical foul. He’ll serve the suspension on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2019

You can watch a video of the play below.

Russell Westbrook did not get last night’s technical foul rescinded and will be suspended for tomorrow nights game against the Heat. Thunder are currently listed as 3.5-point favorites… Bet It: https://t.co/NstI5jetIU#NBA #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/v0Ya4qzVi8 — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) March 17, 2019

Westbrook needs to get his stuff figured out sooner rather than later, and sitting on the bench for a game may be the perfect way to get that done.

Just days after getting into it with a fan during a game against Utah, he’s out here getting T-ed up because he felt the need to body up an opponent. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up)

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

What was the point of that? It’s just incredibly selfish. That’s all there is to it. He hurts his team with this awful behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Mar 14, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

For a man with so much talent, he just can’t seem to stop himself from being a distraction. It’s borderline pathetic to see.

Imagine having the talent Westbrook does, making the kind of money he does and still not being able to get things under control. It makes less than zero sense.

Figure it out!

