Russell Westbrook Gets Suspended After Getting His 16th Technical Foul Of The Season

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook won’t be suiting up Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Westbrook was suspended for a game after he bodied up Warriors star Klay Thompson Saturday, which resulted in his 16th technical of the year. He was then hit with the one-game suspension.

Westbrook needs to get his stuff figured out sooner rather than later, and sitting on the bench for a game may be the perfect way to get that done.

Just days after getting into it with a fan during a game against Utah, he’s out here getting T-ed up because he felt the need to body up an opponent. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Tells Fan He Will ‘F**k’ Him And His Wife Up)

What was the point of that? It’s just incredibly selfish. That’s all there is to it. He hurts his team with this awful behavior.

 

For a man with so much talent, he just can’t seem to stop himself from being a distraction. It’s borderline pathetic to see.

Imagine having the talent Westbrook does, making the kind of money he does and still not being able to get things under control. It makes less than zero sense.

Figure it out!

