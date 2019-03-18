Take 66% Off This Real Star Wars Battle Drone Replica

Dogfight a laser shooting star-fighter with the Star Wars Propel Drone: Collector’s Edition (TIE Advanced X1), an exact replica of the drones used in the movies. Pilot your very own just by pushing a button. Save 66% on this collector’s item in the Daily Caller shop today.

Take $100 off of this limited edition drone in our Daily Caller Shop while supplies last

The new Reverse Propulsion technology with multiple speed settings can fly up to 35 miles per hour. Learn how to execute stunts and fight with other Propel drones with the multiplayer battle game app. Become a pro stuntman with the 30 training sessions included in the app. The Star Wars Propel Drone: Collector’s Edition (TIE Advanced X1) has been reduced by $100 for a final price of $49.99.

When you’re not out flying, display your drone with the included case that plays music from the Star Wars movies.

Join the Star Wars Universe with the Star Wars Propel Drone: Collector’s Edition (TIE Advanced X1). The gadget is on sale for 66% off at $49.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.