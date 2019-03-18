Trump Tweets Tucker Carlson Clip Explaining How ‘Russia Hoax Began’

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted nearly five minutes of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Monday night show, which featured a detailed explanation of how the “Russia hoax began in the first place” as a tool to delegitimize the president.

Carlson compared how Democrats said the contention that “Barack Obama was born in Kenya” “hurt America” and “delegitimized” the former president. “Fair points,” he contended, but “somehow Democrats learned the opposite lesson.”

“For three years they pushed their own far more harmful conspiracy, the theory of Russia collusion,” said the Fox News host before laying out the timeline of how the infamous Steele dossier was created, publicized and used as a weapon against the president.

“It was fake then, it is fake now,” said Carlson. “But it still caused an awful lot of damage,” including helping “destroy our relationship with Russia.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: ‘If Michael Cohen Had The Dime’ On Trump, ‘He Would Drop It’)

What then, Carlson asked, will Democrats “explain to their followers” when the Mueller report drops with no evidence against the president? “Will those people be disappointed? Or will they assume that Putin got to Mueller too?”

