Tyler Eifert Re-Signs With The Bengals, Financial Details Not Known

Tyler Eifert is back with the Cincinnati Bengals for at least another year.

The talented tight end announced the news Saturday on Twitter that he was “Excited to be signing back with the @Bengals!” Financial details haven’t been made public, but the new deal will be for a year, according to Ian Rapoport.

Excited to be signing back with the @Bengals! Can’t thank the Brown family enough for giving me another opportunity. I look forward to a great season. Oh and signing on St. Paddy’s day? Mood. #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/Vkpx74pdwn — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) March 16, 2019

Good for Eifert for getting another run with the Bengals. He suffered a brutal injury last season, and he’s been working hard to rehab his way back ever since. (RELATED: NFL Star’s Reaction To Gruesome Injury Might Surprise You)

I’m going to go ahead and assume the rehab went well on his ankle if Cincy is bringing him back for another season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) on Mar 6, 2019 at 6:54am PST

When Eifert is healthy, he’s an incredibly dangerous guy on the field for defenses to worry about. The former Notre Dame star can make all the catches necessary and demands defenses to pay a ton of attention to him.

He’s just had some incredibly unfortunate luck when it comes to staying healthy.

I can’t wait to see what he does once he’s 100 percent. I’ve got high hopes that he’s going to bounce back just fine. Now, the only real question left is if he’s coming back with a mullet or not. I think that’s what all the fans really want to know.

