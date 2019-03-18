Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara Steps Down Amid Sex Scandal

Warner Brothers CEO Kevin Tsujihara has stepped down after he was accused of promising acting roles in exchange for sex.

Tsujihara was accused of being involved in a scandal exchanging sex for acting roles at the beginning of March. Tsujihara is one of the highest-ranking executives to ever be accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, according to Page Six.

Warner media chief executive John Stankey announced the decision Monday, saying it was in Tsujihara’s best interest.

“Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company’s leadership expectations and could impact the company’s ability to execute going forward,” Stankey said. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Producer Sues Warner Bros. For Sexual Harassment)

WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Tsujihara after The Hollywood Reporter uncovered text messages between him and “How To Be Single” actress Charlotte Kirk. Apparently, the texts suggest a sexual relationship between the two in exchange for an introduction to influential executives.

Tsujihara already apologized to Warner Bros. staff in a memo. He wrote, “I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most.”

He continued, “I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you.”

Kirk has denied any sexual relationship ever existed between her and Tsujihara.