The XFL Might Let The Fans Call Plays

The XFL might let fans call plays when it returns in 2020.

XFLboard.com explained the following on the potential rule for the league in a post published March 11:

XFL head coaches Jim Zorn (Seattle), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay), and Pep Hamilton (Washington D.C.) recently spent time working with “Your Call Football” in another test of the proposed XFL rules. “Your Call Football” is an interactive football competition where online spectators call the plays via a smartphone app. Now in their second season, games are held on Monday evenings and played by relatively high quality players who are largely recent cuts from NFL and CFL rosters.

This is without a doubt one of the dumbest ideas that I’ve heard of in a very long time. Letting the fans call plays? This has to be a joke, right? Vince McMahon can’t possibly be this stupid.

I thought the XFL was supposed to be more serious this time around. Letting people a few beers deep dial up plays is outrageously dumb. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Good luck finding a quarterback who repeatedly wants to drop back to heave bombs or scramble for his life because fans find it entertaining.

It’s going to take one major injury thanks to this idiotic plan before it will end forever. Also, good luck convincing a guy like Bob Stoops that the fans should be drawing up game plans instead of him.

Will it be entertaining for the fans? Sure, but the players are going to revolt. I can promise you that much.

There will be an open revolt if guys who take football very seriously find themselves running trick plays every other snap.

This is a potential disaster just waiting to unfold.

