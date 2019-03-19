2020 Democrats Support Slavery Reparations: What Does This Mean?

Reparations are entering the 2020 presidential race, as several Democratic hopefuls have come out in support of them, the most recent being Bernie Sanders in an interview with NPR yesterday.

However, he has not come out in support for reparations as ardently as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said, “I believe it’s time to start the national, full-blown conversation about reparations.”

What exactly is entailed in their push for reparations remains fairly unclear, but only Sanders has said the he doesn’t think that “cutting a check” is the right way to go about it. (RELATED: The Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

While Sanders hopes to use reparations to bridge the gap of opportunity in impoverished communities, Warren is supporting the bill that was originally put forward in 1989 by former Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers, which was reintroduced in January by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.

This bill, known as HR-40, would establish “The Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans to examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies.”

Other 2020 candidates are approaching this topic cautiously, like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke from Texas, who have said they support taking big steps to further eliminate systematic racism, but have not openly endorsed reparations.

Tune in to see what these reparations are all about.