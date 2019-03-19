Ariana Grande Honored Mac Miller By Playing His Music Before Starting Her Concert

Ariana Grande paid tribute to late ex-Mac Miller before beginning her first concert in the “Sweetener” world tour by playing his music while fans entered the venue.

Fans were apparently surprised when the Mac Miller music began playing Monday night in the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

Despite playing his music, Grande did not play her songs, “Ghostin'” and “Imagine,” known to discuss her relationship with Miller, who died of an overdose back in September. At the soundcheck, Grande said “Imagine” was “too heavy” to play, according to BBC.

Grande has had a rough past year personally and has found a way to pour it all into her music. She recorded the “Sweetener” album after the suicide bombing outside her concert in Manchester in 2017. Instead of going on tour, she recorded the “Thank U Next” album after Miller overdosed and ended her engagement with Pete Davidson.

After releasing the “Thank U Next” album, Grande became the first artist since The Beatles to hold the top three slots on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Seen Since The Beatles In ’64)

If I were her, I wouldn’t want to perform those songs either. I have a hard time listening to them because they are full of so much emotion. I’d do anything to be at that concert though. Whether you like her or not, you can’t deny that she makes great music and it would be an insane concert.