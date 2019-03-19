REPORT: NFL Teams Are Preparing For The Arizona Cardinals To Trade Josh Rosen

NFL teams apparently believe Josh Rosen will be shipped out of Arizona.

The prevailing wisdom seems to be that quarterback Kyler Murray is a lock to go to the Arizona Cardinals first overall. Given what I’ve seen in the past few weeks and what I predicted a month ago, I would have to say that’s also what I believe will happen.

Turns out, teams are the league feel the same way because they’re preparing for Josh Rosen to get traded. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

View this post on Instagram “My momma told me this was right for me..” A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Mar 13, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Albert Breer wrote the following Monday for Sports Illustrated:

Teams are still in the dark on the availability of Cardinals QB Josh Rosen. But I’m told that’s not stopping them from getting their ducks in a row, with guys who’ve worked with Rosen over the last few years fielding phone calls and having discussions with intrigued teams gathering background. If you want to see the real-life application of the perception that Kyler Murray is Arizona-bound, there you have it.

Let’s be honest with ourselves on this one. Unless something major changes, Kyler Murray is going to be wearing red and white for the Cardinals’ Week 1 of the 2019 season.

That means Josh Rosen will be moved. Where could he end up? The Giants seem like a likely destination, especially now that the franchise is reportedly not interested in Dwayne Haskins.

Rosen has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. You’re kidding yourself if you think he won’t be scooped up in a heartbeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:16am PST

As for the Cardinals, it sounds like they’re all in on putting Kliff Kingsbury and Murray together. I can’t wait.

The two of them together should be epic. That fast-paced offense they’re going to run is going to be so much fun to watch.

Best of luck to Rosen wherever he ends up, but there’s a really good chance it’s about to be the Kyler Murray show in Arizona.