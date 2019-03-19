Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Pranked His Wife With Baby Poop

Former Texas Democratic Rep. and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke allegedly pranked his wife, Amy, once by putting baby poop in a bowl and telling her that it was avocado.

The Washington Post reported in a profile of Beto and Amy's marriage published Tuesday that Beto is a known impulsive prankster who proposed to his wife on April Fool's Day just four months after meeting her.

“That’s how Amy knew him then and even now — impulsive and puckish: He told her on one of their first dates that he planned to name his first son Ulysses (which they did, about a year after marrying, followed by a Molly and a Henry),” WaPo reported. “He dubbed their dog Roosevelt before realizing that the dog was a girl (who now goes by Rosie).”

In one particularly jarring story, a friend claims that Beto “collected an especially verdant turd from one of their kids’ diapers and put it in a bowl, telling Amy it was avocado.”

Neither Beto nor Amy would confirm the story to WaPo, but conceded, “it sounded like something he’d do.” The report does not indicate whether or not Amy ate the poop before Beto told her it was a joke.

Beto also reportedly pranked his wife with a “remote-controlled cockroach” and “‘Psycho’-style scares in the shower.”

