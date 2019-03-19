Bikini-Clad Women Get Into Massive Brawl In Miami

A bunch of bikini-clad women in Miami apparently thought it was a good idea to get into a brawl.

According to a Tuesday report from The Sun, "dozens" of people appeared to be engaged in the street combat throughout the altercation this past weekend.

Of all the brawl videos that I've seen recently, this is right up there with the worst of them. Give it a watch below, but be warned that it is highly disturbing.

I'll never get over just how dumb some people are. Imagine being on spring break, and finding yourself in a massive street brawl.

My friends, if that ever happens to you, then you've made some terrible decisions along the way. That's just a fact.

People want to be on spring break in order to enjoy the weather, have a few cold drinks along the way and not do much else.

What they’re most certainly not on vacation to do is to get rocked in the face by some women in bikinis. Don’t get me wrong. We love women in bikinis. They’re an essential part of my empire, but I’m not a big fan of getting punched in the face.

I’m not sure anybody is. We just want to get drunk, and party. We don’t want to witness women pulverizing each other.

Do better, Miami. Do much better.

