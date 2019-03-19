Blake Bortles Signs One-Year Deal With The Los Angeles Rams

Blake Bortles wasn’t unemployed for long, and is headed to the Los Angeles Rams.

Bortles signed a one-year deal with the organization late Monday. Financial details aren’t known at this time.

I said there was no way that Bortles would be out in the cold for long at all. The quarterback market in the NFL is a sad joke, and anybody with a pulse will get a look.

It was only a matter of time after the Jaguars cut him loose that he’d get scooped up. Not only did he get signed, but he got picked up by one of the best teams in the league. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Nick Foles, Contract Worth Up To $102 Million)

What more could you ask for if you’re in his shoes?

Welcome to the squad, Blake! pic.twitter.com/m04IFCU0Ml — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2019

He’ll be an insurance policy for Jared Goff and get to develop under Sean McVay. If there’s one guy capable of squeezing the most out of the former first round pick, it’s the Rams head coach.

This might honestly be a match made in heaven.

Newest addition to the QB room pic.twitter.com/VOuCooADRd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2019

Finally, I just realized I’m a few days older than Bortles. Feels like he’s been in the NFL forever, and we both look a couple decades older than we are.

What a wild life to be living.