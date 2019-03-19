Cardi B Will Make Big Screen Debut With Jennifer Lopez In ‘Hustlers’

Cardi B is all set to make her big screen debut soon as she will join superstar singer Jennifer Lopez in a star-studded movie about revenge and strippers in “Hustlers.”

“It’s official! Constance Wu and Cardi B are joining me in @HustlersMovie – coming soon to theaters! #HustlersMovie,” the 49-year-old actress captioned her Tuesday post on Instagram, along with a great photo of the three stars. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 19, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

It comes following an announcement from STX earlier in the day about how, the always outspoken 26-year-old rapper would be joining the star-studded cast which includes “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, just to name a few, for the movie about how a bunch of strippers plot together to take down some of their wealthy clients, per Entertainment Weekly. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

“Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” according to the description on IMDb. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The “Money” hitmaker has spoken in the past about how she worked as a stripper before she made it big as a rapper.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, filming for the movie is expected to get underway later this week in New York. But there is no word yet as to when it will hit theaters.

The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker previously talked about how she’s been getting ready for the role during a recent appearance on “The Jimmy Kimmel Live” show. And she even has a pole in the house as she practices for the part.

“This is true. That is not a rumor! We do have a pole at the house right now,” Lopez shared during her appearance.

“It’s a portable pole,” she added. “First of all, this is gonna go bad… but you can practice with it there. I have a girl who comes in and teaches me.”

Lopez continued, “It’s very hard. It’s a girl from Cirque du Soleil. She’s fantastic and she works with me and, I mean, I have bruises everywhere.”

“It’s so hard. I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole,” the “Second Act” star admitted. “It’s, like, acrobatic. It’s different muscle groups and the things they do with their legs and everything, go upside down.”

“I’m like, ‘What? I can’t… hold on. Can we do that part again,'” she added. “It’s hard.”