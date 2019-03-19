The Democrats Are Coming Up With Clever Schemes To Expand Their Voting Bloc

Stephanie Hamill | Video Columnist

WATCH:

Some Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are getting more serious about the idea of  allowing 16-year-olds to vote in national elections. (RELATED: 125 Democrats and One Republican Vote to Lower Voting Age to 16)
The effort isn’t exactly new. Some liberal states and cities have tried to give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote, but the efforts failed.
Now those who support this effort will say that 16-year-olds are “mature” enough to make a decision on who should run our country. But, at the same time, they will say these teens aren’t mature enough to purchase a gun or join the military.
Interesting how that works.
