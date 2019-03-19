Can Anybody In The NCAA Tournament Beat Duke?

Is there anybody in this March Madness tournament capable of beating the Duke Blue Devils?

This is the question on everybody’s mind as the games begin in a couple days, and the conventional thinking has already changed so much over the course of a week.

If you asked anybody 10 days ago if Duke would likely win it all, their answer would have been simple. As long as Zion remains on the bench, then no.

Hell, I was locked into that camp. I’ve often said Duke was the best team in the country when healthy, but they stumbled often and ugly in their final six games as the freshman freak of nature rehabbed a sprained knee. They didn’t even look like a Sweet 16 team at times. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Well, I’ve got news, and the haters of the Blue Devils aren’t going to like it. Duke looks unbeatable right now. Sure, they could lose. Anybody could lose on any given day, but it’s not likely if they play their A-game for six straight matches of basketball. That’s just the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 19, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

UNC might be the second best team in America, and they lost to Coach K’s guys last week. Duke has handled Virginia with ease this season. Yes, they did lose early on to Gonzaga, but that was due in large part to the growing pains associated with playing such young freshman. (RELATED: Watch Wisco nsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Let me be crystal clear, and it is painful for me to even utter. This young Duke team looks unstoppable, and I say that as somebody who hates them. Let’s not forget they stole a ring off my finger in 2015.

I get paid to tell the truth. That’s why my checks get signed, delivered and cashed. As far as I can see, there isn’t anybody I’d take over Coach K and his guys right now.