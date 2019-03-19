Today Only: Get A Like-New MacBook Air For 30 Percent Off

Whether you’ve been looking for a steal on an older MacBook Air or want to save on a more recent one, Amazon is currently offers refurbished options that offer all the features and benefits of brand-new tech at considerable discounts. This 2017 model provides razor-thin aluminum casing, sharp displays, and top-shelf internals for their respective years. Take a peek—you can get the 2017 12″ for $929 after 30% off the $1300 MSRP.

Apple MacBook Air 13″ Core Dual Core MacOS (Certified Refurbished) on sale for $929

This model has a range of amazing features, including Intel M3 processors with Intel Turbo Boost tech to save you power and give you extra oomph when needed. You get 12 hours of battery time at full tilt, and 8GB RAM ensures you can multi-task without a hitch, while 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels resolution makes for a very detailed image. With the 2017 model, you add a 128GB SSD for super-fast storage to the mix, as well as more powerful Intel HD 6000 graphics for video & game work if needed.

It’s no secret why MacBooks are the most sought-after laptops around. If you’d love an Air but don’t like the retail price, head over to Amazon and check out this deal, today only.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.