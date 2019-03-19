Kate Middleton Wows In Grey Belted Dress And Hat Combo At King’s College London

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous grey-belted dress and black hat combo at King’s College London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve grey and black dress as she joined Queen Elizabeth II for a rare outing to open Bush House at the college, per Elle magazine. The last time the two royals attended a public outing together was seven years ago, March 2012. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, black tights and black high heels.

Middleton always looks just right no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times.

Last week, the duchess got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a beautiful bright lavender top that she paired with black pants during her trip to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

