Los Angeles Angels Signing Mike Trout To $430M Extension

Mike Trout is about to be handed the largest contract in the history of sports.

According to ESPN on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels are signing him to an extension worth $430 million over 12 years. That puts Bryce Harper’s $330 million deal with the Phillies to shame. According to the same ESPN, it will officially be the largest contract in the history of sports. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Signs With The Phillies)

My friends, below is a live look at Mike Trout’s reaction to getting all this money:

That is so much money. It’s seriously mind-boggling that Trout could become a billionaire off this deal if he’s smart with his money.

Getting over $400 million isn’t generational wealth. It’s the definition of having “f**k-you” money. When you have that kind of paper in the bank, you can do pretty much whatever you want. (RELATED: Philadelphia Phillies Sell $4 Million Worth Of Tickets After Signing Bryce Harper)

As the kids say these days, Trout just got himself paid.

Don’t spend it all in one place, Mike! You never know how all that money might just disappear. In all seriousness, though, how do you even spend that kind of money?

I’m a man of simple tastes, and I’m pretty sure I’d run out of things to buy after two houses and one nice boat. After that, I’m not sure I’d know what to even spend.

However, I’m not in a situation right now to worry about that. The same can’t be said for Trout.