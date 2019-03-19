Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Zombie Thriller ‘Black Summer’

Netflix has a zombie thriller coming out, and it looks awesome.

The plot of “Black Summer,” according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is:

Set in the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, BLACK SUMMER stars Jaime King as Rose, a mother torn from her daughter who embarks upon a harrowing journey to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, these complete strangers must find the strength they need to fight their way back to loved ones. But in order for Rose and her team to brave this hostile new world, they will need to make brutal decisions to contend with zombies – and each other.

Does that sound interesting to you? It sure as hell does to me. I’m also pretty juiced because the trailer for the show looks incredibly dark. (RELATED: ‘World War Z’ Sequel Shelved Due To Budgetary Issues)

Everybody knows that if you’re going to walk the zombie path that you have to go with the darkness. There’s really no other way (except “Zombieland”). Give it a watch below.

Again, this looks great. Also, on a bit of a side note, Netflix just continues cranking them out lately, and I’m here for it.

It looks like “Black Summer” is just going to be the latest show they knock out of the park when it gets released April 11. This comes right after they hit a home run with “Triple Frontier.” (RELATED: ‘Triple Frontier’ Is An Outstanding Movie)

The streaming service is just killing the game right now.

As for “Black Summer,” I can’t remember the last time we got some great zombie content. Hopefully, this doesn’t let us down.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long because it comes out in less than a month. You know that I’ll be giving it a chance.