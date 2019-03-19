Olivia Jade’s Classmate Says She ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Olivia Got Into USC

A former classmate of Instagram influencer Olivia Jade claims she couldn’t believe that Olivia got accepted to the University of Southern California (USC).

Harlow Brooks uploaded a video to YouTube detailing her time at the same private high school that Olivia attended on March 13. Brooks says she was surprised when she heard that Olivia and her older sister had both gotten into USC.

“I remember hearing that Olivia had also gotten into USC and I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s kind of crazy because USC is very extremely hard to get into,'” Brooks said in her YouTube video, which now has over 3 million views.

Olivia’s mom, Lori Loughlin, has been charged in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to secure her daughters admission into USC. (RELATED: Julia Roberts Weighs In On The College Admission Scandal)

Brooks no longer attends the elite private school in Los Angeles, but noted during her video how intense the expectations of students were when she was enrolled.

“The work is literally harder than college. It is insane what these students go through to go to these schools because their parents think they need to. Because they want them to go to Yale and Harvard and USC,” Brooks said.

She also noted that she was always confused at how Olivia had time to be a social media influencer on top of all her school work.

Well, maybe the expectations were set lower for Olivia at her high school too. Olivia hasn’t been shy on her views about education. She literally said in a video she wanted to go to college for the experience not the education.

I wouldn’t be surprised if she had only been accepted at that private school because her mom is Lori Loughlin.