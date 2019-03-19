Giants Would Need To Give Up ‘Multiple First Round Picks’ To Get Russell Wilson

The New York Giants will have to pay a big price if they want to trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

There has been some talk about Wilson finding himself on the other side of the country, despite the fact the Super Bowl winning quarterback is on the record saying he doesn’t think the Seahawks will let him get away. If they do, the Giants will be paying a pretty penny.

“It would take multiple, multiple first round picks to pry Russell Wilson away from the Seahawks, and by the way, the Giants actually have those now. Now, you’d think it would probably take both this year, and at least next year’s one,” Ian Rapoport said during a late Monday appearance on the NFL Network.

He also added that the former Wisconsin star will “probably” become the highest-paid quarterback in the league on his next deal. You can watch his full comments below.

Blame @jimmyfallon for this… but are the #Giants even a possibility for Russell Wilson? And what would his new deal look like? We explore. pic.twitter.com/HcEgQ3yn7y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2019

I just can’t see the Seahawks thinking it’s a smart idea to trade away their franchise quarterback. As we all know, the quarterback market in the NFL is a joke. There are very few competent gunslingers out there.

That’s why they’re not going to get rid of Wilson. He’s one of the best players at his position to ever play the game. You simply don’t get rid of guys like that. You just don’t. That’s how you blow a franchise apart. (RELATED: Seattle Seahawks Sign Head Coach Pete Carroll To A Massive Extension. Here’s How Much Money He’ll Make)

As a betting man, I wouldn’t suggest betting a dollar on Wilson ending up in a Giants uniform. We live in reality, and the idea of the Seahawks dumping a dominant guy understand is pure fantasy.

