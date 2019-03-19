These Casual Home Tray Tables Are Perfect For Dining While Watching TV Or Even Use As End-Tables
Do you use TV tables? They are frequently used, as the name implies, to eat while watching television. Although, this isn’t the only possibility for use. If you have big gatherings and need some extra table surfaces, these are great. If you are just starting out, they are also an inexpensive way to add end tables to your living space. Maybe you just need a little extra writing space for work or homework. Perhaps you work on crafts while watching TV. The uses are endless. These sturdy tables can stay out or you can keep them on the stand until you are ready for them. Whatever your needs, Amazon sells many different types of TV tables.
Here’s a unique set at a fantastic price. The Casual Home 5 piece set include 4 collapsible tables and a stand. Each table is 25.50 inches high x 19 inches wide x 14.75 inches deep. The tables are made of 100% solid pine wood and no assembly is required. The set also includes a stand you can put together for storage. The modern dark brown espresso-color makes them a beautiful addition to any room. Reviewers report they are strong enough to support a lamp if you decide to use them as end tables. If you have a need, you can’t beat this price. The tables list for $99.99, but Amazon has them on sale now for $67.10 with free delivery.
