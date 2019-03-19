Tom Ford Hits Back Over Fake Melania Quote: ‘Never! Never Ever, Ever, Have I Said That’

Tom Ford hit back Tuesday after a fake quote attributed to him resurfaced on Twitter that referred to Melania Trump as a “glorified escort.”

The comment about the first lady on social media read, “I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.”

"Never! Never, ever, ever, have I said that Melania [Trump] was an escort," the 57-year-old fashion designer told WWD. "I said on 'The View' years ago, before [President Donald Trump] was elected, that I would not dress her nor would I dress Hillary Clinton because the first lady and the president in the White House need to be wearing clothes made in America — mine are not — and clothes at a price point that most Americans can relate to and my clothes are too expensive."

"Now, I dressed Michelle Obama once and once only when she was in England for a white-tie dinner party with the Queen and I was living in London, and that was different," he added. "That's all I said. I've never said anything derogatory about Melania."

Ford continued and didn't hold back, "I never would say anything derogatory. It's so weird, isn't it, in today's world the way someone out of nowhere can just make up a random quote and start circulating it on the internet?"

And when asked about those social media users noting how they were having trouble finding the original quote that he allegedly said about FLOTUS, Ford was not surprised.

“They’re never going to find it because I never said it,” the film director declared.