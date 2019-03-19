President Trump Rips George Conway: ‘Total Loser!’

President Donald Trump retaliated against George Conway for the lawyer’s tweets about his mental health on Tuesday, calling Conway a “total loser.”

Conway, who is married to Kellyanne Conway — one of Trump’s top advisers — has long expressed his anti-Trump sentiments on his personal Twitter account. Over the weekend, Conway’s ire at Trump seemed to reach a fever pitch as he repeatedly accused the president of being mentally ill.

Kellyanne Conway was forced to answer for her husband’s tweets, telling reporters, “No, I don’t share those concerns,” about the president’s mental health.

Trump weighed in on the situation Tuesday, quote-tweeting campaign manager Brad Parscale to assert that Conway is “a total loser!”

Parscale claimed in his tweet that Conway is simply jealous of his wife because “[Trump] turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted.” (RELATED: Trump Campaign Manager Says He Knows Why Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Keeps Calling The President Crazy)

“He barely worked [at the Department of Justice] and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success,” Parscale wrote. “POTUS doesn’t even know him!”

We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 19, 2019

