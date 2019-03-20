Quarterback AJ McCarron Signs With The Houston Texans For $3 Million

Quarterback AJ McCarron wasn’t unemployed for very long.

According to the Houston Chronicle late Tuesday night, McCarron signed a deal with the Houston Texans for $3 million after being released by the Oakland Raiders. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Release Quarterback A.J. McCarron After One Season)

This move honestly makes no sense at all to me. The Texans starter is Deshaun Watson, who is one of the most mobile guys in the league.

He can throw incredibly well, but what really sets Watson apart from everybody else is his ability to make plays with his feet. Those are the skills that made him a star at Clemson and in the NFL. (RELATED: NFL Executive Reportedly Thinks Johnny Manziel Will Sign With The Raiders)

You know who isn’t mobile at all? A.J. McCarron. How the hell could the Texans expect McCarron to fill in for Watson if their star gunslinger goes down? That doesn’t make sense at all.

The two players couldn’t be more different. I’m not sure the former Alabama star could outrun me in a 40 right now, and I’m about as slow as they come.

This, in my humble opinion, is an atrocious decision at the quarterback position. Your backup should be able to fill in and run similar stuff.

I don’t see how McCarron could possibly be capable of doing anything remotely similar to what Watson can. Wild decision from the Texans!

