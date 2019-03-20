Conservatives Dismayed Over CNN Getting Journalism Award For Parkland Town Hall

Mike Brest | Reporter

A number of people, mainly conservatives, expressed their dismay after CNN was awarded The Walter Cronkite Award on Tuesday for their town hall following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.

The town hall, which featured National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch and now-suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, won the award in the “Excellence in Television Political Journalism” category, USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism announced Tuesday.

The jury said that the town hall, which was moderated by Jake Tapper, “advance[d] the national conversation on gun control and violence,” according to a press release.

Loesch took exception with CNN being given the award on Twitter. (RELATED: Parkland Shooting Survivor: CNN Planted ‘Scripted’ Question At Town Hall)

“Curious — where is my share of the award? You needed a villain to abuse and I was the only one on the stage relating the facts later cited as the exact reasons why the sheriff you exalted was removed from his job,” Loesch tweeted in a thread about the award recipient. “Let me know when I can expect an on-air invite for acknowledgment.” (RELATED: Broward County Sheriff Reportedly Tells Colleagues He’s Being Suspended Over Parkland Massacre)

She also accused CNN of exploiting the Parkland shooting, which left 17 dead, for ratings.

Loesch she was not the only one.

Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland student survivor turned conservative activist, accused the network of the same, calling the town hall “a shameful display” of “using our community’s pain for ratings.”

Many others also criticized the decision to award CNN for the Parkland town hall.

Follow Mike on Twitter

Tags : cnn dana loesch national rifle association nra parkland shooting
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller